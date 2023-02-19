Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After another chilly start in the lower 30s Sunday morning, afternoon highs rebounded to an above average feel in the upper 60s and lower 70s. An upper level disturbance sparked a few brief sprinkles in a few spots earlier today, but no measurable rainfall was recorded.

Skies have cleared for this evening but a few high clouds will be possible overnight helping to keep temperatures in the 40s heading into Monday morning. Then the warm up begins for the upcoming workweek. Highs Monday afternoon will be in the middle 70s for most locations with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will develop Monday evening/night keeping lows in the mid 50s by Tuesday morning.

A cold front will approach Georgia-Carolina Tuesday and may get close enough to spark a couple of showers in our area; however, that chance of rain currently looks to be around 20 percent or less. The warm up continues Wednesday with highs expected to be very near the current record of 83 set a few years ago in 2018. Another near record warm day can be expected ahead of a cold front Thursday.

There may be a few showers as that front moves through late Thursday/early Friday, then we can expect slightly cooler but still well above average temperatures Friday near 80 degrees and Saturday with highs falling slightly back into the mid 70s. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates!

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.