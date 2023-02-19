Submit Photos/Videos
Carter Center visitors share thoughts after hospice announcement

Visitors at The Carter Center on Saturday were saddened to hear former President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home.
By Jasmina Alston
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Nation’s oldest living ex-president celebrated his 98th birthday last year

RELATED: Former President Jimmy Carter receiving hospice care at home.

The Carter Center shared in a statement, after a series of short hospital stays, the 98-year-old former president will spend his remaining time at his Plains, Georgia home with family.

“He’s done so much good, especially since he was president,” Jamey Whiting, who was visiting the center, said.

The Atlanta-based center was founded by the Carters and Emory University in 1982.

According to the center’s website, the center seeks to prevent and resolve conflicts, enhance freedom and democracy, and improve health.

Visitors, like Al Moser, told Atlanta News First that Carter is the reason visitors will always come back to the center to learn more.

“Finding out that he’s in hospice, I read somewhere once that when someone passes we lose a library and this is a significant library we’re on the cusp of losing,” he said. “Hopefully not, hopefully, we can embrace his values and principles even more so.”

