Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has taken a 15-year-old into custody, following a shooting in North Augusta.

According to Capt. Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, the shooting happened off Lake Greenwood Drive, inside the Lakes and Streams neighborhood earlier today.

Deputies on scene say one person has been taken to the hospital and that a suspect is in custody.

