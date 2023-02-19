Submit Photos/Videos
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responds to shooting in North Augusta

15-year-old suspect in custody, one person taken to the hospital
News 12 is near Lake Greenwood Drive learning more
By WRDW Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 5:38 PM EST
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office has taken a 15-year-old into custody, following a shooting in North Augusta.

According to Capt. Abdullah with the Aiken County Sheriff’s office, the shooting happened off Lake Greenwood Drive, inside the Lakes and Streams neighborhood earlier today.

Deputies on scene say one person has been taken to the hospital and that a suspect is in custody.

News 12 will continue to update this story as information comes in.

