Active manhunt in Martinez

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is on scene in Martinez, searching for 42-year-old Richard Dahlheimer.

According to Major Steve Morris with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, he has multiple warrants out in Richmond and Columbia Counties, mainly for stealing what he describes as “many” cars.

News 12 has previously reported Dalheimer was wanted for questioning and according to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, in the 3303 block of Washington Road between Saturday and Monday of this week.

Dahlheimer was spotted earlier today in Richmond County, and according to Major Morris, moved into Columbia County.

He says Dahlheimer ditched his car in the West Lake area between Furrys Ferry Road and Stevens Creek Road, where a perimeter is currently set up in search of him.

The Georgia State Patrol Aviation department has also been assisting the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

On the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, they also say they will continue to have law enforcement in the area through the night.

Dahlheimer is described to be about 5 foot 10 inches and 168 pounds, according to officials.

The list of vehicles that were stolen:

2021 White Chevrolet Camaro

2022 Black Mitsubishi Outlander

2019 Silver Chevrolet Equinox

2019 Silver Subaru Outback

2018 Black Honda Accord

2018 Black Infiniti QX60

2016 Silver Mercedes GLE350

For any information concerning Richard Dahlheimer, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 911 or 706-541-2800 immediately.

