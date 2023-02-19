Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead after Sunday morning shooting in Allendale County

SLED and Allendale Police Department are investigating 20-year-old’s death
By WRDW Staff
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLENDALE, Sc. (WRDW/WAGT) -Allendale Police Department officers responded to a shooting on Sunday morning that resulted in one person’s death.

Deputy Chief Coroner John Lawson of the Allendale County Coroner’s Office, says the victim was a 20-year-old man.

According to the Allendale Police Department Facebook page, officers were on scene around 12:15 a.m.

They added there is no ongoing threat to public safety, but that SLED will be leading the investigation, with ADP’s assistance.

The Allendale Police Department asks if you have any information related to the case that you email AT@allendalepolice.com. Tips can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story and News 12 will continue to update this as information comes in.

