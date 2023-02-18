Wrens original pecan shoppe, roadside chain expands

WRENS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have ever passed through Wrens, you may have seen a big yellow sign with three words. The original pecan shop.

Well, that is Stuckey’s, the iconic roadside chain that makes its candy and pecan log rolls.

Business is booming, and now the owners want to expand operations and bring dozens of jobs into the area. We stopped by for a sweet treat, and to ask why they chose to expand.

Stuckey’s future is here.

“What we’re banking on in our strategic plan for the future, is manufacturing product that is made right here in Wrens, Georgia. In Jefferson County,” Stephanie Stuckey, CEO and co-owner of Stuckey’s says.

About three years ago, Stuckey bought the company her grandfather created.

“My grandfather sold Stuckey’s in 1964 and what followed were decades of outside management, and frankly the brand suffered greatly, we lost hundreds of stores,” Stuckey says.

After becoming CEO, she brought a new approach most of their focus now is on manufacturing Stuckey’s signature products. They bought this plant in wrens in 2021.

Stuckey says, “And that’s been the secret to our comeback, the company has gone from six figures in debt to we closed out last year with over 13 million in sales, and the future looks bright for us.”

Stuckey says they’ve outgrown this facility, that’s why they’re expanding and adding at least fifty more jobs right here in Wrens.

“We love the whole area in Augusta, my business partner lives in Augusta, there’s a great workforce, there are people here who are committed to growing with us,” Stuckey says.

Stuckey is leading her family’s company into the future. And that future is in Wrens.

