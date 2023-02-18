Two arrested, including a minor, in connection to a shooting in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested in connection to a shooting at a gas station in Grovetown.

According to the Grovetown Police Department, around 5:15 p.m. Friday, police responded to the Circle K on Horizon South Parkway and Wrightsboro Road in reference to a shooting. There, officers met Bernard Singleton Jr., the victim of the shooting.

Singleton Jr. told police he had been in a conflict with several men, including minors, inside the Circle K. He told police the confrontation then continued outside where they continued to argue.

According to police, Singleton then said he got a handgun from his wife who had arrived to the scene of the crime. That’s when the males got in a vehicle parked in the parking lot that was being driven by their mother Arleta Bryant-Allen.

Police said Bryant-Allen then circled the parking lot, parked behind Singleton and began arguing with her.

According to police, when Bryant- Allen left the Circle K and drove onto Horizon South Parkway, her 15- year- old, son fired six rounds of a .380 millimeter handgun out the back window toward Singleton and his wife.

Officers said, one of those rounds hit Singleton’s vehicle and several of them hit the Circle K building.

When Police reviewed security footage and traffic cameras, they recognized Bryant-Allen’s car because it had recently been pulled over and given a citation in Grovetown for a traffic violation.

Using that information, investigators with the department made contact with Bryant-Allen who later turned herself and her teenage son in to Grovetown Police. Bryant-Allen gave investigators the gun that was used in that shooting at that time as well.

The minor suspect was then charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime. He was then taken to the Regional Youth Detention Center for his charges.

Bryant-Allen was taken to the Columbia County Detention Center after being charged with two counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor, and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

