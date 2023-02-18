Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richmond County deputies search for man accused of aggravated assault

Richmond County deputies search for man accused of aggravated assault
Richmond County deputies search for man accused of aggravated assault(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:51 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault incident.

According to authorities, Shaumie Bowers Jr., 29, is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 200 block of Japonica Avenue on Friday and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

MORE | 18-year-old arrested in Grovetown gang-related shooting

Bowers is described to be around 5 feet 10 inches, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Bowers is wanted and accused of aggravated assault with possession of a firearm during a crime by a convicted felon.

If you have any information concerning this subject, please contact investigators at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4850, 706-821-1020, or 7-06-821-1080.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road/
New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning is closing CSRA store as it shutters half its locations
Car slams into Applebee’s building on Windsor Spring

Latest News

If you have ever passed through Wrens, you may have seen a big yellow sign with three words....
Wrens original pecan shoppe, roadside chain expands
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown gang-related shooting
18-year-old arrested in Grovetown gang-related shooting
BLACK HISTORY MONTH SPOTLIGHT
THE AUGUSTA CHAPTER OF 100 BLACK MEN
Caurey Rollins
‘The pattern of predators’: Guardian of Urban Air assault victim speaks out