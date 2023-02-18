Richmond County deputies search for man accused of aggravated assault

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted in connection to an aggravated assault incident.

According to authorities, Shaumie Bowers Jr., 29, is wanted in reference to an incident that occurred on the 200 block of Japonica Avenue on Friday and is considered armed and dangerous, according to officials.

Bowers is described to be around 5 feet 10 inches, 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to officials.

Bowers is wanted and accused of aggravated assault with possession of a firearm during a crime by a convicted felon.

If you have any information concerning this subject, please contact investigators at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-4850, 706-821-1020, or 7-06-821-1080.

