One man is in critical condition after Grovetown shooting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Grovetown.

It happened early this morning, the Grovetown Police Department got calls about someone banging on doors on the battle court.

When police got to the scene they heard gunshots and someone calling for help. They found Jordan Jackson with a gunshot wound. The home-owner said his security camera showed two people wearing masks and armed with guns, trying to break in. And that’s when he started shooting.

We went to Grovetown tonight and spoke with someone who lives in the neighborhood.

Before this morning, you rarely heard of something like this in the Reynolds Ridge Neighborhood here off of Battle Street Which is why neighbors are still confused by what happened and are trying to figure out where to go from here.

This day had an unusual start for Michael Llyod, he woke up to blue and red lights in front of his house.

“Which was highly unusual for coming out at my house at about 5 a.m.,” Lloyd says.

He’s lived in the neighborhood for about 12 years.

“Normally, this is an extremely quiet street with rarely anything at all going on. Everyone pretty much keeps to themselves but yet it’s very peaceful. It was still quiet until I walked outside and realized what was going on,” Lloyd says.

And what was going on in front of his house was shocking, to say the least.

“No violent crimes or anything like that ever happened in this neighborhood,” Lloyd says.

Which is why he’s extra careful in keeping an eye on his house.

“We have cameras surrounding the house to make sure that everything is protected and inside, too,” he says.

“This neighborhood is almost completely military or retired military. So everyone here protects their homes accordingly,” Lloyd says.

With eyes watching their surroundings, even closer.

He says, “It just makes me probably a little more vigilant about what goes on day to day. And to be more aware.”

Most of the neighbors we spoke with throughout the day all said the same thing, they are paying extra close attention to their surroundings and they are making sure those security cameras and alarm systems are on because this peaceful neighborhood wants to go back to their everyday peace.

