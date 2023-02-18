One man dead after single-vehicle crash on Friday night.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the coroner’s office, Charlie Brown, 58, of Thomson, was a passenger inside a car that crashed near mile marker 2.5 on Gordon Highway around 7:50 p.m.

The coroner said Brown was taken to a nearby hospital and passed away Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy has been scheduled with the GBI.

