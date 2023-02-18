Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

One man dead after single-vehicle crash on Friday night.

The Richmond County Coroner Office starts investigation for a crash involving a passenger on Gordon Highway
The Richmond County Coroner Office starts investigation for a crash involving a passenger on...
The Richmond County Coroner Office starts investigation for a crash involving a passenger on Gordon Highway
By WRDW Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The Richmond County Coroner’s office is investigating the death of a passenger involved in a single-vehicle crash Friday night.

According to the coroner’s office, Charlie Brown, 58, of Thomson, was a passenger inside a car that crashed near mile marker 2.5 on Gordon Highway around 7:50 p.m.

The coroner said Brown was taken to a nearby hospital and passed away Saturday morning around 5:30 a.m.

According to the coroner’s office, an autopsy has been scheduled with the GBI.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road/
New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning is closing CSRA store as it shutters half its locations
Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Grovetown Police Department
Two arrested, including a minor, in connection to a shooting in Grovetown
One man is in critical condition after Grovetown shooting
One man is in critical condition after Grovetown shooting
One man is in critical condition after a shooting in Grovetown.
One man is in critical condition after Grovetown shooting
In an effort to keep seniors citizens both physically and socially active, the North Augusta...
North Augusta seniors bring generations together through softball