North Augusta seniors bring generations together through softball

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In an effort to keep seniors citizens both physically and socially active, the North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department is starting an adult softball league for seniors.

Every Tuesday starting on Mar. 21, men an women from all over the CSRA ages 50 and up will be hitting the diamond at Riverview Park to re-energize or discover their love for America’s favorite pastime.

This league is going to help people like Brenda Clark, who’s been playing softball since she was 13-years-old, enjoy the competitive side of the game, while also having fun and making some friends along the way.

Brenda Clark said, “I just love this group of guys. I mean, I’ve never played with guys that are more fun than this. All of them, they’re just fun. I can tell you that I push everything else aside for coming out here to play ball. Whatever I have to put on hold for a couple of hours, that’s what I do. I make this a priority.”

You can learn more information about this new league from the North Augusta Parks and Rec Department. You don’t want to miss my full story with this rowdy group of seniors.

Making the transition into retirement isn’t always the easiest thing to do. The department is helping people from all over the CSRA stay active in their advanced years by starting an adult softball league for seniors.

“You better look out! For what? That little round green thing.”

For generations people of all ages have loved baseball. For some, they’re rediscovering that passion with a few more years under their belts than others.

Melvin “Sarge” Brown, 84-year-old softball player, says, “I’ve been playing baseball since I was 4-years-old, and I’m 84 now! Sometimes I’ll get up early in the morning, ready to come. You know, just like a little boy waiting for Santa Claus to come.”

With Sarge Inspiring others to hit the diamond, this unique group of ball players is made up of veterans and rookies alike.

Aidel Rivera, U.S. Army Veteran, says, “I love softball. Never played it in my life, I always watched someone else play, and when I was invited to play three years ago I didn’t know anything about it. I started learning, everybody teach me everything.”

This league is for people ages 50 and up, and even though we don’t make the cut, this team knows they can always call on us if they need players.

Clark, who’s been playing since she was 13-years-old, doesn’t have to find a league of her own.

“It’s amazing really, because I’ve played with women’s leagues, I’ve played with co-ed leagues, but this, with this group of seniors is the most fun I think I’ve every had playing ball.”

Every time they lace up their cleats, put on their gloves and swing their bats and have a good time these seniors are proving age is just a number.

“Everybody’s laughing, no matter if you hit a home run or you strike out. We’re going to have fun, we’re going to shake hands and we’re going to be friends after the game, and start all over again next week.”

