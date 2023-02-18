Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Multiple car accident on Augusta, Dibble Road

A multiple car accident has been confirmed in Aiken on Friday night.
A multiple car accident has been confirmed in Aiken on Friday night.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A multiple car accident has been confirmed in Aiken on Friday night.

According to authorities, around 9:30 p.m. on Augusta Road and Dibble Road the accident occurred.

MORE | New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown

We are on the scene now and South Carolina Highway Patrol is on scene, according to officials.

No injuries confirmed yet, but we will keep you updated as information is confirmed.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road/
New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning is closing CSRA store as it shutters half its locations
Car slams into Applebee’s building on Windsor Spring

Latest News

100 BLACK MEN OF AUGUSTA
Black History Month: Local Mentorship Program for young African-American males
Joseph Collier played trumpet for James Brown for two decades after joining in 1980.
Lucy Laney Museum remembers local trumpeter of James Brown
If you have ever passed through Wrens, you may have seen a big yellow sign with three words....
Wrens original pecan shoppe, roadside chain expands
Richmond County deputies search for man accused of aggravated assault
Richmond County deputies search for man accused of aggravated assault