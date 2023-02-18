Lucy Laney Museum remembers local trumpeter of James Brown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Laney Black History Museum is remembering a local trumpeter, known for his 20 years playing alongside the godfather of soul.

A local trumpet player and long-time member of James Brown’s band is being laid to rest today. After passing away earlier this month.

Joseph Collier played trumpet for James Brown for two decades after joining in 1980.

Before joining the godfather of soul’s band, he played locally in marching bands. One of his classmates says he remembers trying out to play the trumpet with Collier when they were in middle school. And seeing Collier’s talent and skill grow locally through the years.

Leon Maben, vice president of the board of directors for the Lucy Craft Laney Museum of Black History and Collier’s classmate, says, “Joe went on to Lucy Craft Laney High School where he played in the band there, and from there that’s how he mastered his skills on the trumpet.”

Maben says after Collier retired from touring with the godfather of soul, he went on to graduate from Paine College and became a school counselor at Murphy Middle School. And he used his gift locally to play at local churches and funerals for other people in the community.

