Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brief cooldown can be expected Saturday in the wake of the cold front that delivered the only rain we will see for a while on Friday. After a day with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average Saturday, the cooldown will be short lived with high temperatures Sunday rebounding to near the average high of 64 with 70s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday and 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will finally pass through late Thursday into Friday bringing slightly cooler weather back to the area Friday into next weekend. even warmer weather on the way for the week ahead.

Expect sunny skies Saturday with high temperatures about 6 to 8 degrees below average in the upper 50s. Winds will be light from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night will be another chilly night with clear skies early on, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the middle 30s with calm winds.

The warm up begins Sunday after another chilly start in the 30s, although it will be on the cloudy side. High temperatures will be near or slightly above average in the middle 60s with a light wind from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Nice weather continues for Presidents Day Monday with partly sunny skies and highs soaring into the middle 70s.

