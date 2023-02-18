Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A sunny but chilly day Saturday. Unseasonably warm and dry for the upcoming week.
Chilly Saturday morning - but the cold air doesn't last too long...
By Chris Still
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A brief cooldown can be expected Saturday in the wake of the cold front that delivered the only rain we will see for a while on Friday. After a day with temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below average Saturday, the cooldown will be short lived with high temperatures Sunday rebounding to near the average high of 64 with 70s in the forecast Monday and Tuesday and 80s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front will finally pass through late Thursday into Friday bringing slightly cooler weather back to the area Friday into next weekend. even warmer weather on the way for the week ahead.

Expect sunny skies Saturday with high temperatures about 6 to 8 degrees below average in the upper 50s. Winds will be light from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday night will be another chilly night with clear skies early on, becoming mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows will be in the middle 30s with calm winds.

The warm up begins Sunday after another chilly start in the 30s, although it will be on the cloudy side. High temperatures will be near or slightly above average in the middle 60s with a light wind from the southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Nice weather continues for Presidents Day Monday with partly sunny skies and highs soaring into the middle 70s.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road/
New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning is closing CSRA store as it shutters half its locations
Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Alexandria Borys was killed in a Kroger parking lot on Valentine's Day.
26-year-old mother shot by stranger after argument in grocery store parking lot

Latest News

Chilly Saturday morning - but the cold air doesn't last too long...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Chilly Saturday morning - but the cold air doesn't last too long...
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
100 BLACK MEN OF AUGUSTA
Black History Month: Local Mentorship Program for young African-American males
Chilly start Saturday morning - but plenty of sun. Seasonal temperatures Sunday and getting...
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale