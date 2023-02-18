Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Chilly start Saturday. Back to seasonal temperatures Sunday and then warm air returns next week.
Chilly start Saturday morning - but plenty of sun. Seasonal temperatures Sunday and getting warmer than average again next week.
By Riley Hale
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:09 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clearing skies this evening into tonight as a cold front moves east of the CSRA. Temperatures will be chilly tonight and drop to near 30 by early Saturday morning. With a light wind early Saturday - wind chills will be in the mid to upper 20s around sunrise.

Colder air moves in behind the front Saturday - but we will see plenty of sun. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the mid-50s with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Temperatures get back above average early next week. Highs Monday will be near 70 and then increase to the mid-70s Tuesday. Models are disagreeing on the chance for rain next Tuesday. We will have to see how far south a boundary will make it by Tuesday to determine rain chances. Afternoon highs will reach the 80s Wednesday and Thursday next week. Keep it here for updates this weekend.

Chilly start early Saturday - but sunny. Little warmer Sunday and then spring-like temps return next week.

