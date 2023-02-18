Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Boy, 12, dies after collapsing during football practice, family says

A 12-year-old boy collapsed and died during football practice in New Jersey. (Source: WABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWARK, N.J. (CNN) - A mother says she is wanting answers after her son collapsed and died during football practice.

Elijah Jordan Brown-Garcia, 12, was reportedly running drills last week when he collapsed and became unresponsive.

“Somebody on the phone for 911 or an ambulance should have said to do palpitations on his chest,” Raven Brown, Elijah’s mother, said.

Elijah’s younger brother was also participating in the practice session.

“I don’t think he caught his breath that he needed to get. So, when he got up, he passed out,” Mekhi Stradford, Elijah’s brother, said.

Raven Brown is pushing for all youth sports coaches to be trained in CPR, as she is devastated after losing her 12-year-old son.

“He [Elijah] had so much further to go and so much more time he was supposed to be here,” she said.

Elijah’s mother said her son had an infectious smile and died doing what he loved.

She has also set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road/
New details emerge on shooting of prowler in Grovetown
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Tuesday Morning is closing hundreds more stores.
Tuesday Morning is closing CSRA store as it shutters half its locations
Car slams into Applebee’s building on Windsor Spring

Latest News

100 BLACK MEN OF AUGUSTA
Black History Month: Local Mentorship Program for young African-American males
The area of Arkabutla where multiple people were shot.
Authorities: 6 killed in shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody
Joseph Collier played trumpet for James Brown for two decades after joining in 1980.
Lucy Laney Museum remembers local trumpeter of James Brown
Kyle Jacobs, left, and Kellie Pickler arrive at the CMT Music Awards at Music City Center on...
Police: Kyle Jacobs, country singer Kellie Pickler’s husband, found dead in home