18-year-old arrested in Grovetown gang-related shooting

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An 18-year-old has been arrested in connection with a gang-related shooting in Grovetown.

According to authorities, Grovetown Police Department along with Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hall’s Mobile Home Park in reference to a possible shooting on Wednesday, around 6:48 p.m.

Deputies arrived at the 200 block of VFW Road to meet the victims and several witnesses that were involved.

According to officials, the investigation revealed that the subject claimed he had traveled to Grovetown to collect money owed to him by the victims. Further investigation revealed that the subject had been threatening them for being in Augusta since December 2022.

Keith Campbell, 18, was arrested Thursday and was discovered to be a member of the L.O.E, Loyalty Over Everything, criminal street gang, according to authorities.

Upon arriving at the residence, Campbell began threatening the mother of one of the victims and demanding money from her. She was able to contact the victims via telephone and make them aware of Campbell’s presence, according to officials.

According to authorities, the victims contacted two acquaintances and asked that they meet them at the residence to confront Campbell. As the two arrived on foot, the two victims arrived via vehicle. Upon seeing all four, Campbell began running towards the four and firing his pistol. Campbell missed the intended victims but struck a nearby parked vehicle.

Upon arrival, the victims as well as several witnesses described the shooter along with his name. A short time later, a Columbia County deputy and Sergeant Anthony Plyler observed the shooter, later identified as Campbell of Augusta, and took him into custody. Campbell was wearing latex gloves with a t-shirt fashioned as a mask on his head.

Upon taking Campbell into custody, he was found to have 11 debit cards taken from an entering auto and burglary in Richmond County, according to authorities.

Campbell made various threats via text that he was going to commit the shooting in the name of the gang. Campbell also admitted to being close personal friends with the L.O.E. leader, officials say.

According to authorities, Campbell was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, unlawful criminal street gang activity, criminal attempt - armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, financial transaction card theft, and reckless conduct.

Campbell was transported and committed to the Columbia County Detention Center.

