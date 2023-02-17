Tuesday Morning is closing CSRA store as it shutters half its locations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Off-price retailer Tuesday Morning plans to close half of its stores after filing for bankruptcy.

The Augusta store on Washington Road behind Longhorn Steakhouse is safe from closure.

But the store at 2529 Whiskey Road in Aiken is slated for closure, according to the company.

The closures include 12 stores in Georgia and six in South Carolina.

Tuesday Morning filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Valentine’s Day, the latest brick-and-mortar chain to fall victim to a changing economy.

It was the chain’s second Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing in three years.

As of earlier this week, the company had almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

