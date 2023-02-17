North Augusta seniors hit the diamond during retirement

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - For some, making the transition into retirement isn’t the easiest thing to do. After years of having a specific schedule and interacting with the same people, not having that daily regimen can create a void.

The North Augusta Parks and Recreation Department is helping people from all over the CSRA, to fall in love with America’s favorite pastime, by starting an adult softball league for seniors.

Men and women above the age of 50 are hitting the diamond at Riverview Park to play the game they love and make some friends in the process. One of these ball players is inspiring the rest, by playing his heart out while being 84-years-young.

Melvin “Sarge” Brown says, “Sometimes I’ll get up early in the morning, ready to come. You know, just like a little boy waiting for Santa Claus to come. I was going to quit three years ago, but these guys out here told me no. That I’m an inspiration to them just being out here, and I appreciate the courtesy and the respect that they give me.”

Brown told us he’s been playing baseball and softball since he was 4-years-old and it’s easy to see that serving 20-years in the army but has helped him maintain the power in his swing.

