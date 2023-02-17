Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta Goodwill opens again after 10 years

The Goodwill in North Augusta is open for the first time in 10 years.
By Maria Sellers
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:55 PM EST
The store had to close because of pricing increases in the location they were in. And the customers are excited to see it back.

Leaders anticipate a huge crowd coming through the door today. And Auggie even made an appearance.

MORE | Augusta, other CSRA cities getting millions for affordable housing

We spoke to the CEO of Goodwill industries of the CSRA and to city leaders.

James Stiff, president of Goodwill industries of middle Georgia and the CSRA,

“People have been telling us for years we should come back to North Augusta, we’ve been looking for the right property, we just haven’t found one. But when this one became available, we said this is it,” Stiff says.

“A lot of the work that we do includes training for individuals in our community allowing them to train whether in retail or culinary, is going to be great for our community for those who are trying to figure their way through the future,” the CEO of the chamber says.

The store has created 30 new jobs, five of which are available.

And the money made will also go toward the creation of a career center that will help connect people with jobs, providing things like career counseling and help with job placement.

