News 12 anchor bowls with team Breakin’ News

Everyone has hobbies, and it turns out one of our morning anchors has a love for bowling.
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:31 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Everyone has hobbies, and it turns out one of our morning anchors has a love for bowling.

We caught up with our morning anchor, Nick Proto, to see how his bowling team called Breakin’ News came to be.

Proto has been knocking down pins his whole life.

“I grew up bowling, I bowled when I was younger a lot. Went out with some friends, and bowled pretty well, I was like, I should see if there are any leagues,” Proto says.

He found one, he just didn’t have a team. So the bowling alley randomly created one.

“So this is Robbie, Robbie’s our leadoff man. This is the legend of Ralph. The guy standing up is Allen, he’s our best bowler, and he averages 216. And then his son-in-law is Ryan, sorry his stepson is Ryan,” Proto says.

Together, they became team five. Proto had low expectations.

He says, “Honestly, I thought we were gonna be trash.”

And at first, he says they were. But over the weeks, they got a new name and got better. What once was a group of strangers, is now team Breakin’ News.

“Teamwork’s great man, team Breakin’ News, team chemistry’s off the charts, it’s a lot of fun, we get on each other a lot, but it’s a lot of fun, and we have some success at the end of the day,” Proto says.

Right now they’re competing for first in the league. Proto says it’s all about having fun, but they’re here to win too.

Proto says, “There’s certainly more breaking news to come.”

If you’re interested in keeping up with team Breakin’ News, Proto gives bowling updates Thursday mornings at 6 a.m.

