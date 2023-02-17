Submit Photos/Videos
Hancock County deputies searching for missing 75-year-old man

By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public help to locate a missing 75-year-old man.

Walton Walls, 75, was last seen by family members Feb. 9 and was reported missing on Monday.

It is unknown what Walls was last seen wearing.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Walls, please contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-444-6471.

