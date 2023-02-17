Submit Photos/Videos
Four years later, Flowing Wells construction project nears end

After four years of construction, the Flowing Wells project is still not done, but may be coming to an end this summer.
By Nick Viland
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After four years of construction, the Flowing Wells project is still not done, but may be completed by the summer.

The project was supposed to be done by the end of 2022. Columbia County neighbors say living on the road has been a nightmare living through the constant construction.

One neighbor tells us there are two peak times when the road gets backed up, and when most people make their way home from work.

With construction and only having one lane open, the traffic jams can last a while.

Chadwick McCrickard, who lives on Flowing Wells Road, says, “The road was very unsafe. And the way that you’ve got the two schools that are right here creates a lot of traffic in the morning. As a matter of fact, within the last several weeks we’ve had several wrecks in front of our other house just two doors down. So it needs to be widened for safety. We support it.”

The project was supposed to wrap up at the end of last year. Delays are frustrating for people living in the area.

We talked to the director of engineering services about the issue. To find out if there is a timeline on when we might see the project finished.

Kyle Titus, the county’s director of engineering services, says, “We’re hoping the contract will be done in the next few months. So we’re looking at April May. The more surprising take day by day but we’re hoping to have it done by summer. I would say we appreciate your patience to this point. Please be patient with us for a little while longer.”

McCrickard has lived on Flowing Wells road for more than 20 years. Over the past four years, crews started working to widen the road from two to three lanes with separate turn lanes throughout.

McCrickard says, “We needed the upgrade, needed the improvement. I just hope what they have is going to flow that traffic.”

He understands the growing pains, even if it’s right in front of his house.

“What I tell everybody is the price and progress. You’ve got to look forward as to what’s coming versus just what you’re in the middle of, with anything in life,” McCrickard says.

This isn’t the first time he’s dealt with construction in his front yard.

“When we went through the school construction progress. It rattled pictures of our house when they were building that school. And you know people would ask, didn’t that bother you? It did but look what we have now. The school that cost around millions, that’s no longer an eyesore but a nice part of the community,” McCrickard says.

As for delays with the project, COVID-19 and supply chain shortages pushed the original end date back by months.

Titus says, “We had trouble getting toilet paper but these folks were waiting on a pipe so they could put it in the ground.”

The weather was also a major reason for delays and could end up being the reason for even more delays.

McCrickard says, “It’s understandable, but we’re looking forward to being done.”

Again the county is optimistic to have this project done by the summer, and McCrickard says this will be a huge improvement it’s just the delay after the delay what’s adding a lot of frustration.

