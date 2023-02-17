Submit Photos/Videos
Draining of Augusta Canal makes way for work to be done

After being drained for about a month, the Augusta Canal sure looks different right now.
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was just a trace of water left in the Augusta Canal on Friday.

The canal was drained to let city utility and water staff complete some work, but the biggest project is from Georgia Power. The electric company has a substation near the Butt Memorial Bridge, and workers need to complete some wiring near the canal.

MORE | Flowing Wells construction project nears end after 4 years

Meanwhile, tour boat operators are taking the opportunity to get the vessels inspected by the Coast Guard, as mandated every five years.

The canal should be refilled by mid-March.

