Crime continues to spike at Washington, Boy Scout Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The spike in crime continues at Washington and Boy Scout Road, two weeks ago an employee found a body in a room at Motel 6.

And the death is considered suspicious.

Back in July someone shot and killed two people at Knights Inn and a man came face to face with burglars when they broke into his room at Motel 6.

It’s becoming a pattern for that area near the Washington Road interchange, so what is being done to cut down on the criminal element in a very high-traffic area of town?

We went to Washington Road Thursday night. We also talked to Commissioner Sean Frantom about the problem.

They’re talking about solutions but no one knows what that looks like. Now it’s all about figuring out whom to hold accountable and how to fix a year-after-year problem.

Sean Frantom, district 7 commissioner, says, “Frankly, we’ve got to hold these business owners accountable because it’s affecting other businesses in the area.”

It’s the area Frantom represents.

“There’s also a lot of sex and drug trafficking going on and prostitution that we know going on,” Frantom says.

Along with murders and deaths inside open hotels.

Frantom says, “Because workers are not going into the rooms. They’re not knowing what’s going on within the rooms of the hotels.”

You’ve also got abandoned hotels welcoming unwanted guests.

“We frankly, have to look at some of these areas where they’re letting stuff like that happen and say why,” Frantom says.

Why and how meaning how does the city create a new solution to a not-so-new problem?

Frantom says, “I think the commission’s got to look at what we can implement more to hold business owners accountable.”

The question now is can a new commission hold each other accountable to make a long overdue change?

“This isn’t just about this area. This is about all of Richmond County. I mean, we’ve got living conditions and other parts of the district, I mean of the county that is not where they need to be where people are living. We need to be holding people accountable, and making sure people are having safe environments where they can live.”

When we asked commissioner Frantom why he is wanting to look hard into this now, he said it’s a new commission, a new mayor, and what he hopes new accountability.

But the commission is meeting next Thursday to talk more about code and compliance issues over here.

