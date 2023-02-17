Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

1 injured after shooting in Grovetown

Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road
Columbia County crews respond to shooting off Harlem-Grovetown Road(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews have responded to the scene of a shooting on Battle Court near Harlem-Grovetown Road.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim has multiple gunshot wounds and has been transported to Doctor’s Hospital.

According to officials, there is a suspect in custody.

Grovetown Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

Details are still limited at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Car slams into Applebee’s building on Windsor Spring
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?
Joey Leaphart
Do you remember the infamous CSRA toe sucker?

Latest News

Crime continues to spike at Washington, Boy Scout Road
Crime continues to spike at Washington, Boy Scout Road
Crime continues to spike at Washington, Boy Scout Road
Crime continues to rise on Washington, Boy Scout Road
We caught up with our morning anchor, Nick Proto, to see how his bowling team called Breakin’...
News 12 anchor bowls with team Breakin’ News
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County