1 injured after shooting in Grovetown

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews have responded to the scene of a shooting on Battle Court near Harlem-Grovetown Road.

The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.

The victim has multiple gunshot wounds and has been transported to Doctor’s Hospital.

According to officials, there is a suspect in custody.

Grovetown Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.

Details are still limited at this time.

