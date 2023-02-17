1 injured after shooting in Grovetown
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:05 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County crews have responded to the scene of a shooting on Battle Court near Harlem-Grovetown Road.
The incident occurred around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning.
The victim has multiple gunshot wounds and has been transported to Doctor’s Hospital.
According to officials, there is a suspect in custody.
Grovetown Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the scene.
Details are still limited at this time.
