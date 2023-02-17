Bill targeting Ticketmaster moves forward in Georgia Senate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, a bill that would restructure the re-sale ticket market in Georgia moved forward through a Senate committee in the state legislature.

“There is broad public support for legislators to do something about the stranglehold that Ticketmaster has on the market,” said Sen. Josh McLaurin, D-14th District, North Fulton.

Sen. McLaurin said, if passed, SB-183 would give more power to consumers through the re-sale and ticket transfer process.

“What this bill does is guarantee a legal right to resell or transfer for consumers. Which is in effect making it your property. It’s your ticket. You can do what you want with it,” said Sen. McLaurin, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Thursday.

JUST IN: A bill that would change the re-sell ticket market in Georgia passed through a Senate committee. This came w/ pushback from reps from the Braves & Falcons. @JoshforGeorgia, a co-sponsor, said this gives control to consumers away from the "stranglehold" of Ticketmaster. pic.twitter.com/hPVNQ16gvE — Patrick Quinn (@PatrickQuinnTV) February 16, 2023

Sen. McLaurin said current state law allows Ticketmaster and Live Nation to use special technology to control that re-sale or transfer of a ticket.

During the Economic Development & Tourism Committee hearing, representatives of the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta Falcons, and Atlanta United also spoke against the passage of this bill.

These reps said the bill would give more authority to third-party vendors and celebrate ticket scalpers.

“This is about those big scalper re-sellers from out of state, and what they’re going to be able to do,” said a representative of the Braves.

A representative for Live Nation said bill would hurt artists and the overall revenue they could have access to.

In 2010, Ticketmaster and Live Nation merged to form Live Nation Entertainment.

A StubHub representative also testified during the hearing on Thursday in support of the bill saying more competitors in the re-sale market only helps consumers.

The bill passed through the Senate committee on Thursday. It will have to pass through the full Senate and House before the governor could sign it into law.

Atlanta News First reached out to Ticketmaster for comment on this proposed legislation but did not hear back.

