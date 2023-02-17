Bamberg County man charged with murder after attacking woman

BAMBERG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Bamberg County man has been charged with murder after attacking a woman on Feb. 8.

According to officials, Xavier Jones, 31, has been charged with murder on Feb. 9 after attacking a female victim.

Jones admitted to striking the victim in the head several times, later choking her and kicking her in the head.

Jones left the victim lying on the ground, where she was later pronounced dead.

Jones has been booked into the Bamberg County Detention Center.

