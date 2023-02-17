Augusta, other CSRA cities getting millions for affordable housing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s U.S. senators said Friday they secured $78.8 million in federal housing investments for the Peach State, including more than $5 million for Augusta and nearly as much for other communities across the CSRA.

The funding is through U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development public housing grants.

The money will flow to 140 cities across the state “and will provide affordable housing options for Georgians of all income levels,” according to Democratic Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff.

In the CSRA, Public Housing Capital Fund allocations include:

$5.72 million for Augusta.

$1.28 million for Waynesboro.

$715,782 for Swainsboro.

$672,477 for Thomson.

$404,779 for Sandersville.

$325,277 for Washington.

$312,038 for Warrenton.

$230,151 for Louisville.

$270,800 for Millen.

$199,349 for Lincolnton.

$199,137 for Tennille.

$124,640 for Harlem.

$69,373 for Gibson.

$40,615 for Sylvania.

$38,745 for Crawfordville.

“Sen. Reverend Warnock and I are delivering these resources to help the State of Georgia increase the supply and improve the quality of affordable housing,” Ossoff said.

Warnock said the funds “will help elevate families into the working and middle class and keep costs down, ensuring every Georgian can get their slice of the American Dream.”

Since 2019, Georgia renters have faced a 13.7% increase in median rents, the 12th highest rate in the country and exceeding income growth over the same period, the senators said.

