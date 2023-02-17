Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

4-year-old goes viral while attending first hockey game

A 4-year-old went viral after being featured on the jumbotron at a hockey game. (Source: DETROIT RED WINGS, WDIV, BRANDON ADAMS, THE QUAKER OATS COMPANY, CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (CNN) – A little boy got almost as much attention as the players at a recent pro hockey game in Michigan.

The crowd booed every time the jumbotron showed opposing fans from Vancouver and cheered every time George came up – even if he didn’t quite figure out why the crowd was cheering for him.

“He didn’t know it was about him. He just kept saying, ‘Red team’s winning,’” his mom, Chelsea Miller, said.

The 4-year-old finally cracked a smile, and the video went viral. People even started calling him “King George” on the internet.

Miller describes her son as shy, amid a whirlwind of attention.

“There were probably at least 100 people that asked to take pictures with him and high fives and, ‘Can I get an autograph?’ even,” she explained.

George’s mom said they were hoping his sign saying, “It’s my first game” would get him on camera, but they weren’t expecting this reaction.

“Everyone just made it so special for us,” Miller said.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Foot-licking suspect Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker worked for Richmond County School System
Car slams into Applebee’s building on Windsor Spring
Tyrique Robinson
I-TEAM UPDATE: A look at the death of the youngest politician in Richmond County
Trevan Kendall Baker
Columbia County DA investigator arrested over threats
Joey Leaphart
Do you remember the infamous CSRA toe sucker?

Latest News

The balloon was part of a large surveillance program that China has been conducting for...
US officials: Search for remnants of China balloon ends
MM
Sam Morris explains how planting trees can help conserve energy
MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Fun Friday, acts of kindness, and more!
MM
What do you do when you feel like quitting?
Bamberg County Sheriff's Office WRDW
Bamberg County man charged with murder after attacking woman