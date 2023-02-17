Submit Photos/Videos
1 dead in single-vehicle Orangeburg crash

By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:49 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Thursday afternoon crash in the Orangeburg area that left one person dead.

It happened on US 301 near Crosscreek Drive at 1:26 p.m.

A 2005 Pontiac sedan was traveling north on US 301. The sedan then ran off the left side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned, according to LCpl. Nick Pye.

The driver was taken to a hospital, where they later died, Pye says.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

