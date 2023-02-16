Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tuesday Morning files for bankruptcy

Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.
Tuesday Morning filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time in three years.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday Morning has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years.

The retailer secured $51 million in financing to keep its stores open.

The company has almost 500 stores, down from about 700 stores about three years ago. The company plans to close more stores.

Retail spending has been difficult to forecast lately.

It bounced back after a crash during the COVID-19 pandemic then slowed down enough this past holiday season to worry analysts the growth may be finished.

But on Wednesday, the U.S. Commerce Department reported sales jumped about 3% in January from December. That is the biggest increase in almost two years.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The disappearance case of first-grade teacher has a new update over a year later.
Suspect pleads guilty to participation in Tina Prince’s disappearance
We learn more about the Augusta ambulance service provider decision, as leaders meet again on...
Department of Health recommends new EMS provider for Augusta
The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a...
Grovetown Police locate missing 16-year-old girl
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?
As described in court documents and testimony, Jayson Wheatley and his co-defendants were...
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

Latest News

The producer price data measures inflation before it reaches consumers.
US wholesale inflation slows, but price pressures re-emerge
The jury saw a third interview between investigators and Alex Murdaugh during Wednesday's...
LIVE: Day 19: State to resume case after judge’s reversal on Murdaugh shooting
LIVE: Partial report on Trump grand jury to be released
President Joe Biden speaks about the economy to union members at the IBEW Local Union 26,...
Biden gets routine medical exam as he prepares for 2024 run
A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack a...
Residents demand answers about toxic chemicals released after derailment