Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free Bundtlets to celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious...
Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with America’s favorite cookie to create the delicious new Nothing Bundt Cakes Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake.(Hand-out | Nothing Bundt Cakes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Nothing Bundt Cakes is teaming up with Oreo to create a new cake flavor that will only be available for a limited time.

The new Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundt Cake will be available at stores across the country through March 26, while supplies last.

The first 111 guests at each bakery location on March 6 at 1:11 p.m. will receive a free Oreo Cookies & Cream Bundtlet to help celebrate Oreo’s 111th birthday.

“We couldn’t think of a sweeter partnership than bringing together our recipe with the iconic Oreo cookie,” Nothing Bundt Cakes Chief Marketing Officer Angie Eckelkamp said.

“We know our guests will enjoy two favorite treats in one as they celebrate their special moments or those ‘just because’ times with our exciting new featured flavor.”

Nothing Bundt Cakes has nearly 500 franchised and corporate bakeries in more than 40 states and Canada.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caurey Rollins
Accused foot licker charged with molestation in Augusta
Tina Prince, Aaron Adams
Suspect pleads guilty to participation in Tina Prince’s disappearance
We learn more about the Augusta ambulance service provider decision, as leaders meet again on...
State recommends new ambulance provider for Augusta
The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a...
Grovetown Police locate missing 16-year-old girl
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?

Latest News

Photos from the scene show several damaged train cars.
Train with hazardous materials derails in Michigan
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
LIVE: Trump election probe grand jury believes some witnesses lied
FILE - The court weighed in on the issue after Kentucky voters last year rejected a ballot...
Kentucky high court lets near-total abortion ban continue
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Michigan State gunman legally purchased 2 guns, police say