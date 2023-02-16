Submit Photos/Videos
‘Drives are crucial to patients’: Give Local Blood Drive saves lives

Shepheard Community Blood Center held its’ Give Local Blood Drive.
Shepheard Community Blood Center held its' Give Local Blood Drive.
By Nick Viland
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rolling up your sleeve for a good cause is what some people did to help save a life in Columbia County, today.

Shepheard Community Blood Center held its’ Give Local Blood Drive.

MORE | City of Augusta hosts mega-hiring events this week

Cots were set up at the Columbia County Emergency Management Operations Center. Those who gave the gift of life got free food and a t-shirt. Recruitment specialist Shannee White says drives like these are crucial to our hospitals and the patients receiving care.

“The goal is to collect enough blood to supply the hospitals we service in Augusta, every hospital, so the goal is to support the patients there,” White says.

If you weren’t able to make it out today, you can donate at any of Shepheard Community Blood Centers located in both Richmond and Columbia counties.

