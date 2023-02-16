Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Detectives find man accused of murder hiding under the bed, police say

Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022....
Devin Scrivner is charged with first degree murder in connection to a homicide from Sept. 2022.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Ok. (Gray News) – Detectives in Tulsa found a man accused of first degree murder hiding under a bed Monday morning, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, a woman looking for her cat stumbled across human remains in a neighbor’s backyard where a shed burned down in September 2022.

Authorities were called to investigate the remains around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 9. Through the investigation, detectives identified Devin Scrivner as a suspect in the case.

When officials found Scrivner hiding under a bed, he confessed to taking part in a homicide last fall where the remains were found, police said in a statement.

According to police, Scrivner also admitted to knowing the shed was set on fire to cover the crime.

The identity of the homicide victim is pending notification of his family.

The investigation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

It is unclear if the woman found her missing cat.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The disappearance case of first-grade teacher has a new update over a year later.
Suspect pleads guilty to participation in Tina Prince’s disappearance
We learn more about the Augusta ambulance service provider decision, as leaders meet again on...
Department of Health recommends new EMS provider for Augusta
The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a...
Grovetown Police locate missing 16-year-old girl
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?
As described in court documents and testimony, Jayson Wheatley and his co-defendants were...
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation

Latest News

WRDW from 2013
A look back: Grovetown toe incident
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the the 2021 Jingle Ball Los Angeles at the Forum on Friday, Dec. 3,...
Ryan Seacrest to leave ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’
The nuggets will be available along with the burger at McDonald’s restaurants in Germany...
McDonald’s debuts plant-based McNuggets
WRDW from 2013
A look back: Toe sucker speaks up
MM
Ryan Kirby is named Sewe Featured Artist