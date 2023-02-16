Submit Photos/Videos
Deputies need your help finding this missing 16-year-old

Savannah Marie Bass
Savannah Marie Bass(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old.

Savannah Marie Bass is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

She was last seen Friday in the 2000 block of Gordon Highway, according to deputies. She left in an unknown make and model vehicle with a Hispanic male who possibly resides in the area of Wrightsboro Road or Old Edgefield Road in North Augusta, according to deputies.

If you have any information on Bass, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

