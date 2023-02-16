Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Highs near 80 Thursday. Next cold front brings rain Friday and cooler temperatures Saturday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Staying dry and warm through today, but a cold front moves in tonight bringing a good chance of rain Friday, then we can expect dry and colder than average weather to return Friday afternoon into this weekend.

More clouds are expected today with warm highs in the upper 70s - even up to 80 in a few spots. Rain should hold out until we get to tonight into Friday as our next cold front brings downpours to the region.

Temperatures will be in the 60s as rain moves through the region early Friday. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by early afternoon. As the front pushes rainfall east of the CSRA in the afternoon temperatures will likely drop into the 50s. Winds will be breezy along the front Friday with west winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Cold air moves in behind the front and brings lows down in the low 30s by early Saturday. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the mid-50s with sunny skies.

Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The disappearance case of first-grade teacher has a new update over a year later.
Suspect pleads guilty to participation in Tina Prince’s disappearance
We learn more about the Augusta ambulance service provider decision, as leaders meet again on...
Department of Health recommends new EMS provider for Augusta
The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a...
Grovetown Police locate missing 16-year-old girl
As described in court documents and testimony, Jayson Wheatley and his co-defendants were...
Man sentenced to 20 years for role in Augusta-area drug trafficking operation
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?

Latest News

Warm and breezy Thursday - front brings rain Friday and cooler temps by Saturday.
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
Warm and breezy Thursday - front brings rain Friday and cooler temps by Saturday.
Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Warm and dry Thursday - next front brings rain Friday and cooler temperatures into the weekend.
Riley's 6 PM Forecast
Warm Highs
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong