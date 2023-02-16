Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front moves in tonight bringing a good chance of rain Friday, mainly in the morning, and then we can expect dry and colder than average weather to return Friday afternoon into this weekend.

Partly to mostly cloudy skies this evening ahead the approaching front that will bring rain to the CSRA late tonight through early Friday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s overnight ahead of the front. Winds will get breezier towards daybreak Friday with southwest winds between 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will be in the 60s as rain moves through the region early Friday. Rain should be clear of the CSRA by midday. As the front pushes rainfall east of the CSRA in the afternoon temperatures will likely drop into the 50s. Winds will be breezy along the front Friday with west winds sustained between 12-18 mph.

Cold air moves in behind the front and brings lows down in the low 30s by early Saturday. Winds chills early Saturday will likely be in the mid to upper 20s. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the mid-50s with sunny skies. Winds will be out of the north-northeast between 5-10 mph.

Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures get back above average early next week. Highs Monday will be near 70 and then increase to the mid and upper 70s Tuesday - Wednesday. Rain chances remain low through Wednesday next week. Keep it here for updates.

