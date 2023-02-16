Columbia County DA investigator arrested over threats

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The chief district attorney investigator in Columbia County has been arrested on a charge of terroristic threats and acts.

Trevan Kendall Baker, 33, was booked into Columbia County jail, according to jail reports that were available Thursday afternoon.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Baker threatened to kill his wife.

Authorities said no one was injured.

Baker was placed on administrative leave as a result of the allegation, according to Columbia County District Attorney Bobby Christine.

Any prosecution of the case will be handled by a “conflict prosecutor,” according to Christine.

