City of Augusta hosts mega-hiring events this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Dozens of people are closer to landing a job as the City of Augusta works to get more staff to better serve you.

The City of Augusta held its mega-hiring event today.

Dozens of people learned about the careers the city has to offer.

Those include utilities, environmental services, parks and recreation, transit, and more. The city says attending job fairs like these, helps speed up the process when applying for jobs within the county.

Whitney Simms, a human resources official, says, “We understand that things have happened with people losing their jobs and we’re still trying to re-coop so we are opening up so the public can come out and bypass the original way that takes a long time for people to apply.”

If you’re looking for a job and missed today’s fair, there’s another hiring event Thursday, Feb. 23 at the municipal building from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

