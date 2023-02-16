S.C. rooting out invasive trees, but Aiken will give you a replacement

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are trees in Aiken causing problems, and now the city wants you to get rid of yours.

Bradford pears have an iconic pungent smell. They are also the worst invasive plant species in the South and break easily during storms.

Starting in October of next year, new plantings will be banned in South Carolina.

But before you get rid of yours, we check out the tree exchange offer from the city of Aiken.

City officials in Aiken tell us the trees tend to divide and conquer, invading nature in the areas where they are planted and creating huge economic and ecological issues.

Retired teacher and nature lover Fiona Pike tell us she got rid of her Bradford pear trees two years ago once she learned how invasive they can be. She says she’ll be glad to see and smell, less of the tree when she visits South Carolina.

“I don’t think many people realize or know the difference about how Bradford pear trees are not native to our area. They came from China. So, I don’t know how sustainable they are,” Pike says.

From stopping the growth of plants around them to being difficult to dig up, the troublesome nature of the Bradford pear has South Carolina lawmakers saying enough is enough, banning all sales and planting of the trees come October of 2024.

Aiken city arborist Aaron Campbell says officials are partnering with Clemson University to round up the Bradford pear trees and bring in new native trees across the city with their program.

“It allows homeowners to remove Bradford pears from their property and you take a selfie with it, you take a picture, you bring it in, you can bring up to five pictures and we will give you a tree for each one, a native tree, that you take out,” Campbell said.

As for Pike, she says she hopes to see something like this on both sides of the river.

“Yeah, I’d like to see Georgia make a move like South Carolina’s doing,” Pike says.

If you already have Bradford pear trees on your property, you don’t have to worry if you don’t want to get rid of them. The law that goes into effect next year will only apply to new purchases and planting of the trees.

