Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
By Ashley Jones and Debra Worley
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A woman was shot and killed by a stranger outside of a Kroger in South Carolina around 4 p.m. on Valentine’s Day.

Police said the shooting started with an argument between two women who didn’t know each other.

Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.

The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead shortly after officers arrived.

According to authorities, 23-year-old Christina Harrison initially left the area but turned herself in to the Irmo Police Department around 5:30 p.m.

“Unfortunately, this is a situation where tempers flared, and someone let anger get the best of them,” Irmo Police Chief Bobby Dale said in a statement. “One rash decision has impacted the lives of two families and countless others who witnessed this tragic event.”

Officials said Harrison will face murder and weapon charges.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Left to right: Richard Moore and Demorea Wallace
Suspect arrested in Augusta hotel fatal shooting
A new report of protest has been issued by Gold Cross regarding the ongoing issue of Augusta’s...
Gold Cross issues protest against the City of Augusta
According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303...
Richmond County man wanted for questioning in multiple auto-thefts

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls