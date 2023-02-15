Submit Photos/Videos
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?

We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead Stadium.(WRDW)
By Alyssa Lyons
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After construction ended almost a year ago at Lake Olmstead Stadium, it appears to have fallen into disarray over time.

People living nearby are worried about how long it will remain an eyesore.

We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead Stadium.

“This just looks so sad, and everything looks like it’s so run down. I remember when I brought my kids here for games, and special kids nights and dog nights they had,” said Beth Anne Chesnut Fillingim.

Where she once took her kids to get hot dogs during the seventh-inning stretch is now closed for business. Open for maybe a different kind. The concern is spreading across the lake.

“Somebody even just coming to look at houses driving by something like this would be like, ‘oh, do I really want to buy anything there?’ ‘Do I want to live there?”

Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle said: “It’s in the hands of the development authority. And it’s out of our hands at this moment.”

When asked what the future holds, the development authority says it’s unclear.

Fillingim said: “It’s being wasted. It’s just being wasted. I mean, it could be so much. And, you know, they definitely would have to fix the parking though.”

Guilfoyle said: “By tearing it down, I don’t know if that would be the best idea right there to be done.”

Fillingim said: “They miss the family fun, the events, the activities, just the beauty. Because it’s not there anymore.”

