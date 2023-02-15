Restroom issues continue to plague Diamond Lakes Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The restroom issues continue to plague Diamond Lakes Regional Park, and they’ve already spent $900,000 on fixing them since 2018.

We’re getting to the bottom of when south Augusta can hope to stop relying on portable restrooms.

“These bathrooms have not worked for a few months in three years. That’s unacceptable. We’re women, and we have to use the restrooms sometimes, I mean, for different reasons,” said Fonda Washington, fitness instructor.

Washington and her fitness class have been meeting four times a week at Diamond Lakes since COVID. While they love the outdoor environment, it’s been frustrating to hold “it” in. We asked her how that makes her feel.

“Unimportant, because the restrooms should be working out here for us just like anybody else, anywhere else in the city. Anywhere else in the county,” said Washington.

Interim Director of Central Services Ron Lampkin described the inside of the pipes.

“The substance was identified as some loose towels and maybe some epoxy that maybe could’ve potentially come from work that was done before,” he said.

He says it’s going to take another $850,000 to fix these restrooms and pipes.

Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse claims Universal Plumbing also plays a part in being paid but not finishing the work they were supposed to do. Shalana Morris is the administration manager with Universal Plumbing. She said, “That’s incorrect. We completed the work we were hired to do. The work we were hired to do is not related to the work they’re talking about right now.”

As for Washington and her fitness class, they’re just hoping the city can figure out what’s been holding up the process sooner rather than later.

“I love what I do. I love the ladies who come out and support, and anybody who comes, they’ll love it too,” she said.

f this project fix gets approved at next week’s commission, Lampkin says the contractor he has in place would be able to get things up and running within the next three months.

