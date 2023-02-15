Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

‘Puppy problem’ overwhelms Aiken County Animal Shelter

You can take home some of these puppies for free.
You can take home some of these puppies for free.(WRDW)
By Will Volk
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers with Friends of the Animal Shelter need your help.

They say puppy season came early, and they’re getting overwhelmed. The organization says it will not cost you anything.

We stopped by the animal shelter to get a better idea of how they’re dealing with this puppy problem and to find out how you can help.

There are puppies everywhere and for some, this is the kind of stuff dreams are made of.

But volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter say it’s becoming a big problem.

“When we see 20 puppies coming in in a day, those are 20 lives, those are 20 more dogs we’re going to have to find families for. I personally don’t know 20 people looking for a dog right now,” said Friends of the Animal Shelter Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle.

MORE | ‘The field of love’ inspires Sparta students to do good

Cagle says a few dozen puppies a week are coming in, and they don’t have the space to keep up.

“We just need a safe place to put them; so they stay healthy, and we can take in more animals that are in need,” she said.

That’s why she wants you to help. You can take home some of these puppies for free.

“It’s really pretty easy, especially when you have multiple puppies because they entertain themselves,” she said.

MORE | Giveit4Ward surprises teacher’s assistant at Augusta daycare

Cagle says they’ll pay for everything, including food and toys. You wouldn’t have to take them forever, this would just give the puppies a place to go until they’re ready to be put up for adoption.

“There is nothing better in the world than a puppy. It’s like therapy,” she said.

Cagle hopes that if enough people do a little puppy therapy, it will help solve the shelter’s puppy problems too.

https://www.fotasaiken.org/our-programs/foster-care/

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
Left to right: Richard Moore and Demorea Wallace
Suspect arrested in Augusta hotel fatal shooting
A new report of protest has been issued by Gold Cross regarding the ongoing issue of Augusta’s...
Gold Cross issues protest against the City of Augusta
The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303...
Richmond County man wanted for questioning in multiple auto-thefts

Latest News

Nikki Haley told a cheering crowd Wednesday in downtown Charleston that she is running for...
‘Ready for a new generation’: Haley launches 2024 White House bid in Charleston
We learn more about the Augusta ambulance service provider decision, as leaders meet again on...
Department of Health recommends new EMS provider for Augusta
An army of brand-new stuffed animals will be launched from the stands onto the court for a good...
Augusta University host 2nd annual Stuff the Stadium event
We had a chance to talk to an Augusta commissioner about the city’s plans for Lake Olmstead...
What’s the status of the Lake Olmstead Stadium?
Augusta University host 2nd annual Stuff the Stadium event
Augusta University host 2nd annual Stuff the Stadium event