‘Puppy problem’ overwhelms Aiken County Animal Shelter

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Volunteers with Friends of the Animal Shelter need your help.

They say puppy season came early, and they’re getting overwhelmed. The organization says it will not cost you anything.

We stopped by the animal shelter to get a better idea of how they’re dealing with this puppy problem and to find out how you can help.

There are puppies everywhere and for some, this is the kind of stuff dreams are made of.

But volunteers at the Aiken County Animal Shelter say it’s becoming a big problem.

“When we see 20 puppies coming in in a day, those are 20 lives, those are 20 more dogs we’re going to have to find families for. I personally don’t know 20 people looking for a dog right now,” said Friends of the Animal Shelter Programs Coordinator Kathy Cagle.

Cagle says a few dozen puppies a week are coming in, and they don’t have the space to keep up.

“We just need a safe place to put them; so they stay healthy, and we can take in more animals that are in need,” she said.

That’s why she wants you to help. You can take home some of these puppies for free.

“It’s really pretty easy, especially when you have multiple puppies because they entertain themselves,” she said.

Cagle says they’ll pay for everything, including food and toys. You wouldn’t have to take them forever, this would just give the puppies a place to go until they’re ready to be put up for adoption.

“There is nothing better in the world than a puppy. It’s like therapy,” she said.

Cagle hopes that if enough people do a little puppy therapy, it will help solve the shelter’s puppy problems too.

https://www.fotasaiken.org/our-programs/foster-care/

