Have you seen this missing Grovetown 16-year-old?

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Police Department is seeking the assistance of the public in locating a 16-year-old girl.

According to officials, Zamaria Martin, 16, was last seen on Friday in the evening hours in the Washington Road area and may be in the Augusta or Atlanta area.

Martin is described as about five feet and four inches, around 140 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 911 or the Grovetown Police Department at 706-863-1212.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.