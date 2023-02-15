Giveit4Ward surprises teacher’s assistant at Augusta daycare

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local woman brings back a tradition of surprising people with gifts.

It’s called Giveit4Ward and we’ve seen a lot of those stories on News 12.

Now it’s back and we were there to help surprise a teacher’s assistant at the Pathway Headstart Daycare in Augusta with a Valentine’s Day gift.

Demetrice Holmes, a pre-K teacher assistant, didn’t expect the surprise.

“That was very, very surprising. She got me on that one,” said Holmes.

Candye Smith and Giveit4Ward surprised her entire class with gifts.

Gwendolyn Allen-Robinson, center director, said: “They are excited. I heard one little boy say, ‘Oh, I’m going to give this to my mommy for valentine’s’ and some of them wanted to open their treats right then. This is something that they too will never forget.”

Allen-Robinson says Holmes is very deserving.

“She brings the love to the center with her coworkers for the children,” said Allen-Robinson.

As a teacher’s assistant, Holmes works with almost 40 preschoolers every day.

She teaches them all kinds of things like how to dance.

“Excited for her to get the recognition that she is getting because all teachers need to be recognized,” said Allen-Robinson.

Holmes says it feels great getting recognized for it.

Holmes said: “It really warms my heart knowing that I am making a difference in those children’s lives.”

Smith says someone from Maryland helped make this donation happen.

Smith says her next surprise is already in the works, but you never know where Giveit4Ward will show up next.

