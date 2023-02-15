Submit Photos/Videos
Foundation donates nearly $8K to buy vests for Columbia Co. resource officers

By Taylor Martin
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Board of Education held a meeting about buying more vests for school resource officers.

We were at the meeting and spoke to a parent about the investment.

Sharon Taylor is not only the board secretary for the J.D. Paugh Memorial Foundation, but she’s also the mother of an Evans High School senior. She knows all too well the concerns parents have for their children’s safety when they go to school.

“The concerns aren’t just a mass active shooter. It could be a shooter just in the lunchroom after one student. Without that officer feeling 100% confident, our students aren’t safe,” she said.

It’s why Taylor and other members of the foundation donated $7,800 for the school district to purchase new custom-fitted armored vests for the county’s school resource officers.

“With these vests, it’s gonna give them the confidence that they need,” she said.

The school district says they’re excited about the money for the vests and hope this gives parents like Taylor and students more assurance about their safety.

“I think it’s great that our students also know that that extra assurance is there so that they’re able to know that their police officers are doing everything in their schools to keep them safe and that they needed to, in turn, do the same thing,” she said.

If the Columbia County School District is approved for a grant they’ve applied for, they’ll be able to double every vest donated.

