Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Ford halts production of electric F-150 trucks

Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.
Ford halts production of its electric F-150 because of a possible battery issue.(Source: Ford/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ford is pausing production of its top-selling electric F-150 ‘Lightning’ trucks due to possible battery problems.

On Tuesday, Ford said the battery-related issue was discovered during pre-delivery inspections.

The company did not provide details about the potential battery problem, but Ford said the production stop does not affect trucks already on the market.

The company has sold 18,000 lightning pickups since the spring of 2022.

There’s no word on when production will resume.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anniebel Hall
Mother-in-law arrested in Burke County crash that killed pregnant mom
The Richmond County School System has announced the death of an elementary school employee.
Richmond County School System announces death of bookkeeper
Left to right: Richard Moore and Demorea Wallace
Suspect arrested in Augusta hotel fatal shooting
A new report of protest has been issued by Gold Cross regarding the ongoing issue of Augusta’s...
Gold Cross issues protest against the City of Augusta
According to officials, multiple cars were stolen from United Auto Sales, on the block of 3303...
Richmond County man wanted for questioning in multiple auto-thefts

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event at the South Carolina...
Judge to Trump: Too late to offer DNA to rebut rape claim
Witnesses at the scene confirmed they heard the argument and heard gunshots shortly after.
Woman shot and killed by stranger in Kroger parking after argument on Valentine’s Day
A fallen tree blocks part of Rockingham Drive in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm on...
Austin’s city manager fired over widespread power outage
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
FAA head defends safety of US air travel despite close calls