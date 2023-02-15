Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - High pressure will be in control most of the workweek keeping us dry and warm - until a cold front moves in late Thursday into Friday.

An upper level ridge over the Southeast will bring warmer than average temperatures through Thursday. Highs will warm into the middle to upper 70s Wednesday and Thursday. A cold front moves in Thursday bringing a good chance of rain late Thursday into Friday, then we can expect dry and colder than average weather to return Friday afternoon into this weekend.

Morning lows Wednesday will be in the low to mid-40s. Partly cloudy skies are expected during the day Wednesday with highs in the mid-70s. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 8-12 mph.

More clouds are expected Thursday with warm highs in the upper 70s. Rain should hold out until we get to Thursday night into Friday as our next cold front brings downpours to the region.

Temperatures will be in the 60s as rain moves through the region early Friday. As the front pushes rainfall east of the CSRA in the afternoon temperatures will likely drop into the 50s. Cold air moves in behind the front and brings lows down in the low 30s by early Saturday. Highs Saturday will be cooler than average in the mid-50s with sunny skies.

Morning lows Sunday will be near freezing in the low 30s. Afternoon highs will be warmer in the mid-60s with partly cloudy skies. Keep it here for updates.

